ROBELINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Monday morning caused a fire that destroyed a Robeline bank.

Authorities say a single vehicle crashed into the Sabine State Bank around 12:18 a.m., activating the bank’s alarm system.

The man, Jay Stroble of Muskogee, Oklahoma, driving the 2019 Honda Civic reportedly called 911. He told emergency services his car was on fire, and he was injured in the crash. When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle and Sabine State Bank fully engulfed in flames.

Bank fire in Robeline (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Stroble was traveling westbound on La. Hwy 6 when he entered an S-curve and exited the road to the right. He traveled several hundred feet before crashing into the bank and coming to a stop.

Stroble was able to exit the car before it caught fire. The flames spread to the bank, causing extensive damage.

EMS assessed Stroble and released him without taking him to a hospital.

Monday morning, Robeline Police, Mayor Ocon and officials from Sabine State Bank were at the scene assessing damages and removing items from the building. The crash remains under investigation by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Fire Marshal, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7, with assistance from Robeline Police Department.