SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For more than 25 years the Renzi Education & Art Center has provided dedicated service to the community and they’re gearing up for their annual fundraiser at Bally’s Shreveport on Saturday evening.

For 14 years Renzi has put on the Bunco Bash and Silent Auction which will return after a five-year hiatus. The event is on September 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Bally’s Shreveport Casino and Hotel.

Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with Bunco, delicious food, and the chance to win door prizes valued at over $100 each.

The silent auction will offer a wide array of items, including original artwork, jewelry, and gift certificates to local stores and restaurants. Tickets for the Bunco Bash are on sale for $45 and will go up to $50 after September 8th. They can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

This event, which has become a local tradition, aims to raise funds to support the Renzi Education and Art Center’s vital mission of providing free academic assistance and multidisciplinary arts-based activities to K-12th-grade students.