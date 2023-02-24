BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In preparation for the 2023 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Airmen partnered with Bossier City emergency responders to conduct a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) on Friday morning.

The MARE is a robust field-training exercise involving Barksdale personnel and local first responders that allows participants the opportunity to hone their emergency response

skills.

The exercise involves working as a team and is designed to provide the wing commander and Bossier City officials a means to enhance readiness, test capabilities and streamline procedures in the event of a major accident.

(Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Exercise participants included personnel from command and control, the base fire department, emergency management, bio-environmental, civil engineer readiness, medical, security forces as well as others.

“It’s a way we’ll be prepared for any kind of incidents that could potentially happen. We prepare ourselves to respond to emergencies, help with casualty care, along with responding to any kind of aircraft incidents,” says MSgt. Larry Woodson, who was in charge of planning and coordinating the exercises for Barksdale.

MSgt. Woodson went on to say that these exercises can provide those attending the air show with more peace of mind.

“Folks that are planning to come to the air show, or even going to be part of the air show, should definitely have some peace of mind knowing Barksdale Air Force Base has prepared to be able to respond to incidents, along with our off-base partners.”