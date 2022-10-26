BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash near Athens, Texas, killed one Airman assigned to Barksdale Airforce Base and injured another Monday afternoon, according to a statement from Barksdale’s Chief of Public Affairs.

The crash happened around 2 p.m., killing Airman First Class Tyler Fajardo, a member of the Honor Guard, and injuring another Airman who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as significant.

A statement addressing the death of Airman First Class Tyler Fajardo read:

“We are utterly devastated by the loss of one of our Airmen and by the news of our injured teammates, Col. Scott Weyermuller, Second Bomb Wing Commander, said. “We ask that the privacy of all involved and their families be honored in this time of tragedy.”