SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A party celebrating the beginning of the new school year will be held at a Shreveport park on Friday, Aug. 4, and a local nonprofit organization is hoping you’ll stop to pick up a few school supplies your kids.

Providence House is hosting the Neighborhood Back to School Bash on Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., when the park will come alive with festivities. The event will be held at Caddo Common Park, and friends from the Rescue Mission, Fairmont Apartments, Choice Neighborhood residents, and current and former Providence House residents are all invited to attend.

Activities will include arts and crafts, a blood drive, children’s entertainment, face painting, games, giveaways, food and drinks, inflatables and water fun, a pop-up clinic, school supplies, music, one of the Shreveport Fire Department’s fire trucks, and that’s just getting started.

Lakeisha Florence is the Programs Administrator at Providence House, and she says education is one of the organization’s strongest pillars.

“We know how exciting and important the beginning of the school year is, and we want to be sure our area kids are set up for success!”

A festive neighborhood back-to-school bash is one more way Providence House and its partners show they care about the community.

School supplies such as pencils and paper will be provided for area children.

Florence says Providence House works hard to motivate area families, and the organization continues to be a resource that supports those families now and throughout the year.

If you are interested in attending or signing up as a vendor at Providence House’s Neighborhood Back to School Bash, contact Lakeisha Florence at 318-221-7887 or email lforence@theprovidencehouse.com.