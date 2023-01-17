SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of someone who attempted to rob a carrier.

The attempted robbery happened to a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport. According to USPS Inspection Service, the individual pulled a gun out on the carrier while he was in his vehicle. They began shooting while the carrier drove away.

The attempted robbery took place on December 19, 2022, in the evening. Officials describe the suspects as two young males between the ages of 20 to 23 years old.