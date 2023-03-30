BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – AT&T is expanding their fiber network connection to serve more residential and small business locations across the Benton area.

This week, AT&T announced new availability of AT&T Fiber to more than 200 customer locations in parts of Benton.

“The availability of these services is important news for our community, and I appreciate the investments from AT&T and others in the private sector, who are working to ensure that residents and businesses in our area have access to the tremendous resources available online,” said Benton Mayor Shelly Horton.

AT&T says they are committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 a month on qualifying Tribal lands) to reduce the cost of broadband service.

“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said Levar Greenhouse, Regional Director, AT&T Louisiana. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”