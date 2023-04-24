SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ArtBreak is an annual family art festival that features and celebrates Caddo schools’ showcase for fine art.

The art festival recognizes many types of fine art. Caddo students had the chance to take part in crafts, art, culinary, and fashion. The festival is presented by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC).

ArtBreak hosts a talent show, over $25,000 in prizes, 50 hands-on art activities, more than 100 school performances, and over 2,500 visual and literary student artworks.

“We had a student fashion show where students completed collections this school year,” said Cookie Dubois, fashion chairman. “They showed them on Friday night and competed to win based on cohesiveness, creativity, originality, and skill.”

Students worked on their pieces at school and were put on display from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 at the Shreveport Convention Center

“There’s not much support for so many other aspects of education and Shreveport is a huge arts-based community,” Dubois said.

A student from E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary, Melondy, won an ArtBreak award for her drawing, Underwater Girl. “I was so excited. It was surprising really because you see her draw all the time at home,” said Arthur Montgomery, Melondy’s dad. “I’m super proud.”

ArtBreak allows the entire region to see fine art from Caddo Parish students.