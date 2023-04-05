Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for armed robbery related to a February report of a home invasion.

According to police, 22-year-old Jamarcus Jackson is accused of entering a home in the 1550 block of Parker Street near Linwood Avenue on February 19.

The robbery victim told police that she and another female were asleep when Jackson entered the residence and injured both victims. Police confirmed the women were both physically injured.

As Jackson exited the home, both victims reported hearing gunshots, and bullet holes were visible inside the residence. Police said the reporting victim had injuries consistent with reported abuse, and SPD domestic violence detectives started investigating prior instances of abuse from Jackson.

Detectives secured a warrant for Jackson, charging him with armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.