MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arkansas woman was killed in a fiery car crash on Highway 371 in Minden.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 35-year-old Desiree Randle was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when a Silverado truck allegedly failed to yield while turning onto Doc Steed Road.

The Silverado collided with Randle’s car head-on, which caused the car to become partially engulfed in flames.

Randle, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Silverado and a juvenile passenger were treated for moderate injuries at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 24 deaths.