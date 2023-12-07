SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – They’ve been banned in Canada, England, Brazil, Finland, Norway, and Ireland, but candy cigarettes are still sold in the United States.

Here’s a look into why other nations have outlawed them and why America allows them to be sold to children so long as the word ‘cigarette’ is not on the packaging.

What are candy cigarettes?

If you grew up in the rural south in the 1960s and 1970s, you probably remember standing in the candy aisle of your favorite small-town convenience store and trying to decide if you would get in trouble if you bought a “pack” of candy cigarettes.

For some kids, like the one who grew up to write this article, buying a pack of candy cigarettes was an absolute no-no. A kid could get into serious trouble with his or her parents for simply thinking about buying a pack. And for those kids who actually tried candy cigarettes, the irony is that they taste terrible.

But studies show that children who use candy cigarettes have a higher chance of growing up to use nicotine products.

In 2006, more than 25,000 adults in the United States were asked about their smoking status. More than half of the respondents were either smokers or had been smokers at some time during their lives. But a whopping 88% of those surveyed, both smokers and nonsmokers alike, said they used candy cigarettes during childhood.

The data proved that children who used candy cigarettes were more likely to become smokers in adulthood.

Tobacco products are not toys.

Nicotine isn’t a toy to the almost 8 million people who die of tobacco-related illnesses every year. Cigarettes aren’t toys to the world’s economy, where more than $1.5 trillion is spent every single year because of tobacco-related health problems.

Tobacco products are not toys in Louisiana, where one out of every three cancer deaths are caused by smoking.

So why would we want our children to use (or be used by) tobacco products?

(Source: image of the side of a pack of ‘candy sticks’ by KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

In the United States, 1.9 of high school students smoke, and 10% of high school students use electronic cigarettes. These kids have been able to legally buy candy cigarettes since they learned to walk, and they’re being marketed to by the tobacco industry, which spends more than $9 billion a year to advertise its products.

More than $176 million of that marketing budget is specifically spent on tobacco-product advertising to Louisiana residents.

A study by Jonathan D. Klein, Randall K Thomas, and Erika J. Sutter showed that eliminating candy cigarettes from markets in the United States could protect children from products that promote nicotine dependency.

So why are we allowing pro-tobacco products to be marketed to our children?

The first Surgeon General’s Advisory against Smoking was released in 1964, after all. We’ve known for almost 50 years that tobacco products are deadly.

Should candy cigarettes be outlawed in the United States?

The earliest versions of candy cigarettes were quite convincing. Marlboro cigarettes were recreated for kids as Marlboro. Winston cigarettes became Winston. The packaging was so similar that if you glanced at a pack of candy cigarettes, you could easily think they were real.

The candy versions of cigarettes were so convincing that North Dakota banned them from 1953 until 1967, and the United States has considered banning candy cigarettes in all states.

But considering is one thing, and banning candy cigarettes is another.

In January 2021, members of the Illinois General Assembly tried to pass the Candy Packaged to Resemble Cigarettes Prohibition Act that would have prohibited people from selling or distributing candy cigarettes in the state of Illinois. The act died in the Illinois Senate, but the attempt was a waste of taxpayer money because candy cigarettes were made illegal in 2009 when the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act (Tobacco Control Act) banned candy and fruit-flavored cigarettes that appeal to children.

(Source: image of ‘candy sticks’ by KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

But after candy cigarettes were deemed illegal, manufacturers of candy cigarettes in the United States simply took the word ‘cigarettes’ off of their packaging and kept selling their products.

KTAL reporters found imitation nicotine products at a gas station near our studio in the Autumn of 2023.

You tell us—do these look like candy cigarettes to you?

If you don’t want candy cigarettes marketed to children as “candy sticks,” write your U.S. Congress(wo)man.

For a shortcut that will help you contact your U.S. Congress(wo)man, click here.