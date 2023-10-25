SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new noise ordinance is under review by the city council after Mayor Tom Arceneaux vetoed legislation that was passed in early October.

After a months-long process of trying to implement a new citywide noise standard, the council and mayor agreed to go back to the old standard already on the books.

Arceneaux vetoed the city council’s 4 to 3 vote last week for noise levels at downtown nightclubs to reach 85 decibels at the site of a complaint. Arceneaux favored the original standard of 75 decibels saying 85 was too loud for downtown bars and residents to live with. The council voted unanimously to uphold his veto.

“The mayor made it clear as to why he wanted it vetoed. There were a lot of misconceptions of how loud it should be at the receiving end. So once we looked at the ordinance to see what the sound level should be at the receiving end we all came to the consensus that 85 decibels was too loud at the receiving end,” said Councilman Alan Jackson, District E.

Jackson originally supported the 85-decibel standard but said he is comfortable with the 75-decibel limit and does not plan to make any changes.

“Government is a moving piece. We go back and forth. We negotiate. But ultimately we’re trying to make the city better for everyone,” Jackson said.

Before the vote, council members asked who would enforce the noise ordinance since the purpose of updating it was to allow Shreveport police to enforce a citywide standard.

“Under the current legislation that you have with the noise ordinance, who enforces it? Are we still utilizing SPD or the noise management person?” asked Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District A.

The city attorney said a noise enforcement officer would be in place to analyze a business sound layout and police would have the power of enforcement at any business in the city.

“There is discretion for SPD to enforce noise under the Plainly Audible Standard that’s already in Chapter 58,” said Marcus Edwards, City Attorney.

The council will vote on the new noise ordinance that puts decibel levels back to 75 at the next meeting in two weeks.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council appointed the new interim city clerk after firing the last one.

Tonya Bogan was unanimously approved to serve as the new interim city clerk after former clerk Shanerika Flemings was publicly fired during a city council vote last month.

Bogan is currently the Chief Deputy Clerk of Council; she assumed the role of clerk of council after Flemings’ firing. She will receive the same pay for the clerk’s position at the time it was vacated.