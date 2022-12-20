SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced interim leadership positions in the administration at a press event Tuesday morning as he continues his transition into city hall.

Arceneaux was on hand with the three transitional administrators who have agreed to occupy the positions on an interim basis.

Former Shreveport CAO Tom Dark, who held the position through seven administrations, will return to city hall as Arceneaux’s interim CAO.

“There’s probably nobody that knows anymore about city government than Tom Dark. Tom has agreed to be interim CAO, he will be there on day one, and that will let us hit the ground running with experienced people, and I’m very, very pleased that Tom has agreed to do this,” Arceneaux said.

Sherricka Fields Jones, who served as the city’s CFO during the Perkins administration, is also returning to city hall under Arceneaux’s leadership.

“She comes with outstanding credentials and experience, and I am thrilled that she has agreed to do this interim as well,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux plans to do away with the title CFO and put the finance director under the chief administrative officer as it has been in the past.

Attorney Zelda Tucker joined the transitional leadership team as city attorney. Tucker has 30 years of experience as a city attorney and agreed to the position on an interim basis.

“She will be part-time. I have said throughout the campaign that I want a full-time city attorney, and that’s one of the reasons this is an interim appointment.”

Dark and Tucker have firmly expressed to Arceneaux that they don’t plan to return to their interim positions as full-time employees but will assist the administration in the selection process.

There will be a national search to fill the CAO and finance director positions. Arceneaux said he would like to find qualified local talent to fill those positions, but he is committed to finding someone who is duly qualified.

“Mayor Perkins has been extremely helpful, and his staff has been extremely helpful in the transition. So we have transition documents, and they’re letting us know what is going on.”

Arceneaux was also asked about the Real-Time Crime Center and who would manage that division of city government. The mayor-elect said he would fulfill a campaign promise of having the Shreveport Police Department oversee the RTCC.