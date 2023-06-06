SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Torrential down-pours caused water to rise in parts of Shreveport Saturday evening.

The heavy rains and high waters took Shreveport Mayor Tom Arcenaux by surprise but said the flood zone is being addressed, and the safety mechanisms are there.

Shreveport police and fires were called to the aid of residents who found themselves stuck in high water. One man died after first responders were unable to rescue him from rising waters. under the Hearne Avenue overpass.

“Very sad for the loss of life with the fella who was killed there,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arcenaux said.

Arceneaux said the low-lying underpass at Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue was one of the worst flooding sites in the city.

“That was probably the worst place in the city and that is a state highway and that is the state’s responsibility,” Arceneaux said. “According to our police chief, we notified the state Department of Transportation. The signage is there I don’t know that we have additional signage that we ought to put there but again when we have that kind of rain that we had in such a short period of time there is virtually no system that the citizens would be able to afford that would prevent that kind of flooding so it does happen from time to time and it goes down as quickly as it rose up.”