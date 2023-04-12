SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux has served over 100 days in office since his swearing-in on December 31, 2022.

Arceneaux is Shreveport’s 57th mayor.

He says a highlight of his term has been the contribution being put toward neighborhoods in Shreveport.

“Being able to budget amendments that would put $9.5 million into streets that needed to be done and had not been done over a period of years,” Arceneaux said.

One initiative for neighborhoods is the demolition of properties that do not meet the property standard code.

“The message clearly is that we will demolish those houses. It’s not what we prefer to do, but we will demolish those houses if they do not bring them up to code,” Arceneaux said.

Several projects are in the works. One being the multi-sports complex with REV Entertainment.

The potential $75 million price tag concern Mayor Arceneaux.

“We anticipate engaging a consultant to help us walk through that process to make sure that when we jump off the diving board, there’s water in the pool,” Arceneaux said.

Allocating budget money and coming up with funding for city projects and maintenence has been his biggest obstacle.

“Money is always the biggest issue when you’re that mayor,” Arceneaux said.