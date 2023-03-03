SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following heated public commentary from Shreveport residents navigating the city’s new school zone speed camera program Mayor Tom Arceneaux provided an update on changes that he is working on with City Council members and Blue Line Solutions.

A media release from the mayor’s office said he has heard from citizens and held meetings with Blue Line Solutions and the Shreveport City Council regarding the many issues and kinks that must be resolved.

Based on those meetings and feedback, the Arceneaux administration determined changes in the speed enforcement program would take effect on March 20 after students in Caddo Parish return to school from spring break.

Changes to the Shreveport speed camera enforcement program:

Elementary public school camera enforcement will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Middle and K-8 public school zone camera enforcement will be from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Public high school camera enforcement will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

For private schools where camera enforcement is in place, camera enforcement will be from one hour before when school begins in the morning until one hour after school begins and again from one hour before school lets out in the afternoon until one hour after school lets out, except that no school zone would be in effect past 4:30 p.m.

In addition to changes and clarification in the hours that the cameras will operate, Arceneaux also proposed in agreement with Blue Line that appealing a citation could appeal in paying a fee. That proposed change would be put before the City Council for consideration on March 14.

The last change is an agreement by Blue Line Solutions to install flashing lights at each location where cameras are installed. Blue Line has also agreed to provide a local point of contact for citizens’ concerns about the program.

Blue Line Solutions is undertaking both measures at its expense.

The release concludes with Mayor Arceneaux‘s hope that the measures that have been agreed on and those requiring counsel consensus will be fairer and better received by citizens as the city provides safe school zones for all children.