SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux introduced legislation to fund significant street improvements throughout the city, and the Shreveport City Council recognized families with autistic children.

Mayor Arceneaux’s administration proposed using $9.5 million from the general fund and $2.5 million from the streets fund revenue to complete a series of road improvement and litter abatement projects throughout the city.

The legislation moved forward during Tuesday’s city council meeting and will go to a council vote on April 11.

Arceneaux said when he took office, his administration found available funding was insufficient to meet the bids needed for these projects previously promised to council members and citizens.

The City of Shreveport recognizes Autism Acceptance Month

Also the city council meeting, local families who have children with Autism were recognized.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor wrote legislation recognizing April as Autism Acceptance Month in Shreveport. Taylor said her son is on the spectrum, and she has an army of supporters who have helped them over the years, so she wants to recognize the efforts of local organizations.

A community event promoting Autism Awareness is scheduled for April 22 at Betty Virginia Park in partnership with Shreveport Police.