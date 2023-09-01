SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Capital Improvements Committee held its first meeting in the mayor’s conference room.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux started by thanking the members because he believes they have a critical role to play.

“You may be the most important group of people, in the city of Shreveport, certainty for the next few months, but perhaps for decades to come,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

After a brief word, he sat in the chairs with the public because he wanted the committee to be at the forefront of developing the priorities for the capital projects that will last 20 years.

“We have a great opportunity here to do something really important for Shreveport, for where we are going to go, where we are, and what we want to be,” said the chair of the committee, Larry Clark.

As chairman, he said his job is to guide the committee to create the best bond package as bond issues have not been successful in the past. According to Chief Administrative Officer, Tom Dark, the last successful package, all projects approved, was in 2011.

Dark said to help the 19 committee members, experts will come to the meetings and share their ideas for economic development.

“Probably one meeting at a time. A meeting for public safety, a meeting for parks and recreation, a meeting for streets and drainage, a meeting for water and sewer, and probably a meeting for some of the other stuff, that other folks in the community, the kind of the non-traditional stuff,” said Dark.

Ronald Robinson, a committee member for District A, served on the 2011 bond committee. At this meeting, he expressed his reservations about conflicts of interest.

“What I’d like to see on this committee is to make sure that all the community in the city is represented equally and everybody is treated fairly. And make sure the committee have the main control and not the administration,” said Robinson.

He said he does not want the mayor or CAO to interfere further, as Mayor Arceneaux picked the chairman, rather than the committee.

The bonds for the projects will be paid for by tax dollars, specifically a raise in property taxes. For this reason, Clark is hopeful of creating a package that is “understandable” and “focuses on the particular needs of the community.”

“None of us want to pay more taxes, but at the end of the day, the amount of additional taxes that might be asked of the community will not be a significant ask of additional taxes. It’s a reasonable ask, as one that the millage is still going to be less than what it was 20 years ago. We need this. We need it as a community,” said Clark.