SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the City of Shreveport prepares to fund public safety using revenue from school zone camera citations many residents are wondering if the issues from the program’s launch have been worked out.

As the 2022-2023 school year came to a close many Shreveport residents took to city council meetings to express frustration about what they claimed were improperly posted activation times and lack of consistency in time that speeding cameras are active.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said Blue Line has corrected the cameras and added more warning signs to notify drivers when school zone speed limits are being enforced.

“I think we finally worked out what the school zone hours are going to be so they are reasonably uninformed. People will know what to expect. There are going to be the signs – the signs should be there well posted, in addition, Blue Line has printed up warning signs that will be out,” says Mayor Arceneaux.

Mayor Arceneaux says they expect roughly two million dollars in revenue from traffic violations.

30% goes into public safety, 30% into streets, 30% to early childhood education, and 10% to financial empowerment.

He says everyone should be well-aware they’re on camera and that the ‘Blue Line’ cameras are operational.