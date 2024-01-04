BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Andy’s Frozen Custard partnered with Biscoff to combine their flavors for the very first time for a limited time.

The Cookie Butter Crunch Concrete starts today at all Andy’s stores nationwide through March 5

Served at Andy Frozen Custard on Airline Drive.

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Biscoff Cookies. (Source: Andy’s Frozen Custard)

The Cookie Butter Crunch Concrete features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with Biscoff® Cookie Butter and Biscoff® Cookies, creating a delectable, frozen culinary masterpiece.

According to a press release, 2024 marks the return of freshly baked in-store chocolate chip cookies called Andy’s Cookie Casanova Sundae or Jackhammer, available through March 5.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Andy’s recommends either using their drive-thru or walk-up window service.