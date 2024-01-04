BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Andy’s Frozen Custard partnered with Biscoff to combine their flavors for the very first time for a limited time.

The Cookie Butter Crunch Concrete starts today at all Andy’s stores nationwide through March 5

Served at Andy Frozen Custard on Airline Drive.

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Biscoff Cookies, vanilla frozen custard blended with cookie butter and biscoff cookie with Biscoff cookies in the background
The Cookie Butter Crunch Concrete features Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with Biscoff® Cookie Butter and Biscoff® Cookies, creating a delectable, frozen culinary masterpiece.

According to a press release, 2024 marks the return of freshly baked in-store chocolate chip cookies called Andy’s Cookie Casanova Sundae or Jackhammer, available through March 5.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Andy’s recommends either using their drive-thru or walk-up window service.