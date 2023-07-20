SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many people approach homelessness by turning a blind eye, refusing to see or even acknowledge individuals in these situations; but care providers remind the public not to skip a chance to show compassion for your fellow human.

If someone poses a danger to themselves or others, you are urged to call the police department, however, this may not always be the case.

“More often than not, sometimes those are people dealing with mental health issues. Those are people who maybe have been walking up and down the street and they are just exhausted, it’s hot, and it’s the first place. There are so many reasons why people end up, but how you handle it, we always tell people, just don’t assume the worst,” Verni Howard, Executive Director of The Providence House said.

The Providence House is an emergency shelter for homeless families.

Their mission is to break the homeless cycle one family at a time by addressing the root causes of homelessness. Education, job training, case management, and a child development center are all ways the home helps families become self-sufficient to live a whole life.

“With homelessness, that is someone’s mother, father, brother, sister, child. And so, when we lose that civility and that compassion, it makes it very difficult to serve. We serve with no judgment,” Howard said.

The Providence House proudly partners with agencies including Hope Connections, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, resource centers, law enforcement, and other homeless resources because nothing can happen in a silo. It takes a community effort.

“The worst thing that any of us can do as caregivers to this homeless community is to bring a family in without all the things that we need to serve them – and further break that family. We set them back light years and that’s just not what we do here. We make sure that we have all that is needed to make sure that that family is healthy and whole,” Howard said.

Another of Providence House’s partner organizations is Diva’s Empowerment Resource Center, which helps domestic abuse survivors.

“Some people who are homeless didn’t choose to be that way, it was a situation that they escaped from, and that’s where they are at that point. Not that they are determined to stay there because they are probably going through programs to get them where they want to be so they can get back into a home, get back into being a productive member of society,” Penny Washington, President of Diva’s Empowerment Resource Center said.

Washington discourages turning a blind eye to the homeless because “they hurt just like you hurt.” She adds that dismissing those who have been domestically abused hurts more because of the mental abuse and impacts on self-worth.

“Now you have to retrain your mind and realize I’m important, I’m unique, I’m beautiful. So all the things that have been beat out of you, you have to retrain your own self to realize that I’m worthy of being here, I’m worthy of living and I’m worthy of finding happiness,” Washington said.

Resources are available to help the homeless community, and even if you are unsure where to start, you will be pointed in the right direction.

“In the non-profit space that we live and work in, we are connected in such a way that if I don’t know the answer, or if I don’t have the resolution, my partner, United Way, the City of Shreveport, we can call somebody to get the help that families need, and that’s the beauty of the work that we do,” Howard said.