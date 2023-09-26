SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport business owner lobbied the city council in support of adjustments to the noise ordinance that would prevent another bar owner from playing loud music which he says causes unruly crowds to form.

“Lawless activity is lawless activity and this is lawless activity,” said Sand Bar owner Tim Huck.

The owners of downtown clubs pointed fingers after a large fight downtown Saturday night after huge crowds were seen at the corner of Texas Street and North Market Street.

“This is not about music, it’s about money,” said Chelette Holden, owner of Haze on Texas.

Shreveport police made multiple arrests for a variety of infractions.

“They were all down there for one reason; they were all down there for one place.”

The owner of Haze on Texas said once the club reached capacity, anything that happens on public property is something the city should address, and the council agreed.

“We were at capacity so once we got to capacity we could not let anyone else in the building is that a Haze on Texas problem? No. That is not a Haze on Texas problem that’s an SPD problem, that’s for everybody else who is hired to police the streets,” said Holden.

“The congregation becomes the city’s issue where are we at taking care of this, we can talk about the noise ordinance and everything if that helps with people dancing and what not but if she was at capacity, she turned the people out that were supposed to be there – that were not supposed to be there due to the fact but there congregating on the street that’s on us and that’s on you Chief and that’s on you Mayor,” said Councilmen Grayson Boucher.

“If any club owner is doing their due diligence at any time to disperse a crowd to the best ability with the security detail that they have then that is the role they are supposed to take but when they hit public property. That’s on us, that’s on us the city of Shreveport,” said Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.

A revised noise ordinance aiming to address noise complaints in downtown Shreveport is expected to be voted on in the next council meeting,