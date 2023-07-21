MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A new affordable housing unit was proposed in Marshall by Aventurine One.

The project is estimated to cost $20 million and will build 47 affordable units for Marshall’s middle to low-income community. A community forum was held at Memorial City Hall Performance Center and residents were not confident and offered little support.

Residents said affordable housing is needed in their community, but the location and this development team are not right.

The team plans to transform the former Blue Buckle Building, a jean company, into 12 one-bedroom apartments, 23 two-bedroom apartments, and 12 three-bedroom apartments. The apartment will also have green space, yoga, and meditation.

One resident spoke about the proximity to a church and day center for children. Expressing concern about loitering and how safety will be enforced with children playing on the playground across the street.

“If this building is turned into a residential unit, how many people will possibly be able to look out and watch my students from the comfort of their bedroom windows on a regular basis,” Mallory Bradley, a Marshall resident asked.

Another major concern came from reviews of the team’s other projects.

Several residents spoke about the negative feedback with complaints about bedbugs, boarded-up windows, cockroaches, flooding, and insulation issues. Some of those projects are in Tyler and Waco, Texas.

This left residents questioning how this project will be any different from those of the past. Jarrod Burgess, Development Manager at Adventurine One said this team is not associated with those projects, though they are partners.

“Yes, there is a financial obligation to our investors to perform. But it’s not just about the dollars. It’s our reputation and yes, we have some projects who were developed by a team member of ours that obviously has some issues,” Burgess said.

Burgess started with the company in 2017 and has only been in this manager role for about two years. Residents were disappointed and wished that a lead had been presenting because they believe Burgess did not have enough knowledge of this project.

“It just wasn’t well done. He made several statements that ultimately were contradicted by future statements. You can tell the people were not very happy with the information that was given out,” Kyle Dansby, Marshall Resident said.