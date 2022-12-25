(KTAL/KMSS) – Some customers in Red River and Claiborne Parishes are without water and/or under boil advisories on Christmas night after below-freezing temperatures caused Northwest Louisiana water systems to experience problems with area water systems.

Hickory Grove Water System, Red River Parish

Hickory Grove Water System customers in Red River Parish will be without water tonight while the system’s water tank refills. Multiple leaks depleted the system’s water supply, causing HGWS to cut off service to several meters on Christmas day after leaks were found.

HGWS says they hope to have water back online by Monday, December 26. The lines will be flushed to treat the discoloration of water when water levels are appropriate. HGWS customers are advised they are under a boil advisory until further notice.

The Red River Parish Police Jury will be distributing water to any Red River Parish residents in need on Monday, December 26 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The distribution will occur at Ben Taylor’s residence, 160 Huckabay Street in Coushatta.

Central Claiborne Water System, Claiborne Parish

Claiborne Parish residents using Central Claiborne Water System are also under a boil advisory until further notice. According to a statement released by CCWS, water produced by CCWS is of questionable microbiological quality because of issues experienced within the water system on Christmas day.

The water distribution area included in the boil advisory includes:

eastside of Airport Loop Road on Highway 2

Highway 2, beginning after Airport Loop Road going east

Bream Island Road and all roads connected to Bream Island Road

Bella Vista Road and all roads connected to Bella Vista Road

Featherston Road and all roads connected to Featherston Road

Arizona Road and all roads connected to Arizona Road

Liberty Hill Road and all roads connected to Liberty Hill Road

Forest Grove Road

Kidd Drive

Richardson Loop

Sand Road

Chatman Loop

Highway 9 on CCWS

All customers of HGWS and CCWS should disinfect their water before making fountain drinks, ice, brushing their teeth, rinsing, or preparing food. Boil water for one full minute, starting the timer after the water has come to a boil, in a clean container. Shake water in a clean bottle to eliminate the flat taste, or pour water from one clean container into another.

The water systems will rescind their boil advisories at separate times when water supply samples have been collected and found to be safe by the State Health Department, at which point their customers will be notified.