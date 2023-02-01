SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ACLU of Louisiana reaches a settlement with the Shreveport Police Department after officers allegedly beat a man.

The case states that Brandon Kennedy was shopping at a local convenience store in December 2020 when he was wrongfully attacked, arrested, and searched by Shreveport police officers after he was overheard speaking to another person about the Black Lives Matter movement and his own negative experiences with Shreveport police.

An officer allegedly grabbed Kennedy by his neck, slammed him into the ground, placed his knee on his neck, and smashed his face and hands into the concrete pavement. The officers then brought him to a mental health unit where he was held against his will overnight.

“This case is particularly important because it underscores how people particularly black people and specifically black men are treated when they voice their concerns about policing,” said Nora Ahmed, ACLU of Louisiana Legal Director.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ACLU said the case showed quote “de-humanizing tactics by police officers and a slow response to release public records regarding the ordeal.”

Kennedy did receive compensation money.

The Shreveport Police Department has not yet responded to our request for comment.

You can read more about the case here.