SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities say the best way to stay safe during a hail storm is to stay indoors or keep your head covered if you find yourself outdoors when the icy rain starts to fall.

AAA says if you go outside unprotected it will put your life at risk and if you are inside your home, they say to keep your blinds and shutters closed to protect yourself from shattered glass.

Hail damage from a viewer in Ore City, TX.

“You wanna get down low in your car regardless if you’re in a hard top or convertible. You wanna get low, again, protect your head by putting your head under the dash as much cushion as possible to protect your head from any potential huge hail stones,” AAA Public Information Officer, Donald Redman said.

He said to be wise about what kind of shelter you seek and advises protecting your property as much as you can but most importantly, protect yourself first.