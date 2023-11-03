(KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders from Caddo Parish, Bossier City, and the City of Shreveport are coming together for a joint proclamation to celebrate veterans all week long.

The celebrations will include Veterans Day-related activities, a Veterans Day parade, and the annual Veterans Honor Ceremony.

Caddo Parish Commission and the National Association of County Officials are set to celebrate their second annual Operation Greenlight.

The initiative invites community members to deck their cars or homes out in green lights from November 6th to November 12th of each year. The green lights represent the honor, respect, and admiration the community has for the Veterans in our community.

Veterans Honor ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 11th, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. Organizers say the community is welcome to join them in honoring Eleven veterans from Shreveport-Bossier and surrounding areas for their service.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce has been awarded the 2023 Colonel Stephen Dipliso Award.