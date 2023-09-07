SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Building a home to create a better community. That is the goal of a new project in the Martin Luther King neighborhood that combines the area’s largest employer and its workers.

Fellowship and friendship to build a better path forward for MLK as The Community Renewal Foundation opens its newest home on Legardy Street.

It is called a Friendship House and serves as a community center. These homes are built in areas considered high-risk which organizers say provide a new beginning. The house connects residents with the resources they need to better their lives and community.

“If you look at the statistics provided by Shreveport Police, in a target area of 20 or so blocks around the Friendship House you will see a reduction in crime. We just believe that comes from connecting neighbors that care to lock arms and work together. We can reduce crime and enhance safety in these neighborhoods,” said Jimmy Graves, Director of Development for Community Renewal.

It’s a three-year construction project now complete thanks to funding provided by Canadian Pacific, formerly Kansas City Southern Railway.

“This is a community that is critically important to our network. We have almost 700 employees who are CPKC family members along with their family members who live in and around the community. Our yard is literally just miles away. So for us to bring hope and play a small role to give back is an honor,” said Keith Creek, Canadian Pacific CEO.

Coordinators live and work inside and provide public programs for residents nearby. During the morning, they hold adult education classes for people who dropped out of high school and want to get their GEDs’. The afternoons are for youth clubs serving K-through-12 students, giving them a safe place to play. The evenings are for mentoring and outreach programs.

“It’s the people who live in these houses like Pat and CaRonda Drew that blow me away because it’s a 24/7 commitment. So I’m humbled to be a part of the team and work with people like them,” Graves said.

Patrick and CaRonda Drew are turning their experiences into inspiration for the community where they grew up.

“So growing up I did a lot of different things. Bad decisions. I made a lot of bad decisions. So it’s a blessing to be a part of good decision-making. Teaching kids to make the right decisions. To be productive citizens. So I can’t explain how I feel. It’s awesome and I just thank God for the opportunity,” Patrick Drew said.

Pat said a young life filled with negative influences around him galvanized him to be a perfect, positive influence for MLK’s youth. Proudly doing so beside his wife.

“It’s a great day for the Cooper Road. I couldn’t do this without her! This is my blessing. I could not do none of this without her,” he said.

A friendship house built on love

This is Community Renewal’s eleventh friendship house but first for MLK.