SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.

Stevens has been selected as this year’s Patsy Barrett Memorial Award winner for her outstanding leadership as a disability advocate.

“It’s very special to be recognized for something you love to do advocating for change for people with disabilities is an amazing opportunity you know to be picked out to be one of very few in the state, to get the honor to go and meet with the governor and have him present the awards is even more special,” Stevens said.

The ceremony will be live-streamed Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Lynn was one of four finalists in our last remarkable woman contest.