SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas singer Savion Wright, who goes by “NOIVAS,” received a 4-chair turn on NBC’s “The Voice” competition on season 23.

For his blind audition, NOIVAS sang Sam Cooke’s song “a Change is Going to Come” in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Niall Horan. However, he ultimately chose Chance as his coach.

The Jasper, Texas native also detailed his southern roots with KTAL NBC 6. He shared that he has “strong Louisiana roots” on his mom’s side, where his mother is from. He recollects spending time in Louisiana with his cousins, aunts, and uncles.

“I like to call Louisiana my second home,” said NOIVAS. “I love to cook Cajun food. We have our southern roots in Shreveport and New Orleans, so I love to go back and you know, travel.”

He is now “excited” and “nervous” to move on to battle rounds.

Tune in on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC to watch NOIVAS journey.