SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 45th annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament held at Cargill Park in Shreveport is a fun-filled family yearly event.

The largest softball tournament in the south hosted eighty softball teams nationwide to “strike out” sickle cell.

“I feel real good. It’s a good feeling to see every year, at this time of year come all over from the Ark-La-Tex come out to play softball with us, you know, a lot of these guys they play competitive ball but they come out for a chance to do something for a worthy cause,” Sickle Cell Tournament Director Herman Vital said.

Vital said Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association helps families suffering from the disease with medication and housing.

The organization is thankful all the softball players are helping raise funds for ‘a worthy cause.’

The 45th annual tournament included:

Car show

Fun Zone continues

Food trucks

Stay tuned for 2024 dates.