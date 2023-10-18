BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Brookshire Grocery will host its seventh annual Heroes Run this Saturday at the Brookshire Grocery Arena to raise funds for military and first responders.

Prizes totaling more than $22,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the 5K and half marathon.

The Heroes Run features a half marathon and 5K race along with a 1-kilometer race for kids ages 12 and under.

The half-marathon course begins along the Red River to the 9.2-mile Arthur Ray Teague Running Trail.

Participants will receive a finisher medal, apparel items, photos, and entry to the post-race party featuring samples, multiple vendors, live music, and more.

Runners can pick up their race packet at Brookshire Grocery Arena during the following times:

4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, October 19

12 – 7 p.m. Friday, October 20

5 – 7 a.m. Saturday, October 21

Online registrations close at 11:55 p.m. on Friday, October 20.

According to their media statement, to celebrate the Heroes Run, Great Raft Brewing will host a family-friendly ‘Red, White and Brew’ party from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, October 20.

The pre-party features Tony Chachere’s fried shrimp and catfish, smoked turkey, brisket, jambalaya, and more. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the packet pickup or at Great Raft Brewing during the event.