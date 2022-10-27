SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport drivers can now look forward to a smoother ride as the city enters the final stages of a road improvement project in District A.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor of District A says since she has been in office, many people in the area have complained about how awful the roads are.

“Oh, I’m excited to know that our district is about to get some roads that are in dire need of repair, “said Taylor.

This $6 million investment was funded through the city, state, and federal government for the project, which includes 56 asphalt streets.

“You know that is the main complaint about our streets. Not being able to drive across our streets safely, “said Taylor.

Residents that live in District A say the roads have been an issue for a long time.

Mattie Wright has lived near Lunn Street for over 60 years. She says over time the roads caused damage to her car and some of her neighbors.

“We’ll we got a lot of potholes, and they mess up your tires. Rocks popping up on it,“ said Wright. “The roads are in bad condition.“

Some of the streets have deep potholes, cracks, and are uneven.

Shreveport Residents like Monroe Robinson, Jr. said he’s a retired mail carrier, which showed him how bad the roads are.

“Coming down Audrey Lane, the beginning of Audrey Lane off of Martin Luther King, the center of the Street is divided in a half. A gap in it that’s about that wide,“ Robinson gesturing to show the width of the divide.

Robinson believes it’s great that the city is improving the conditions of some of the roads, but he hopes the other districts won’t be neglected.

“Out of 50 years. They haven’t done a thing. No more than come out here and put a patch here and a patch there. They need to repair the entire street,“ Robinson said.

The project is expected to take eight months to complete. Repairs will begin on Lunn Street Monday at 8 a.m.

The road improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:

From: Lunn Street Hilry Huckaby III Avenue To: Ragsdale Avenue

From: Freddie Street Hill Street To: Audrey Lane

From: Oak Forest Lane To: David Raines Road Street (End)

From: Cutliff Road To: Northside Drive Street (End)

From: Boykin Boulevard Jamison Street To: Kelsey Street

From: Tower Drive Street To: End Street

From: Falcon Loop Tower Drive To: Street End

From: Jerome Street To: Linear Street Street (End)

From: Hazel Street MLK Jr. Drive To: Willis Street

From: Sidney Street Roy Road To: Sam Street

From: Sam Street To: Sidney Street To: Marjorie Street

From: Marjorie Street To: Sam Street Street (End)

From: Gary Street To: Sycamore Street To: Pierre Avenue

From: Fortson Street To: N. Market Street (End)

From: Montgomery Street To: N. Market Street To: Fortson Street