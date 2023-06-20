SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The prolonged power outages and oppressive heat have affected thousands of people across East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. For families with pets, protecting their animals from the extreme heat can be challenging.

Dr. Squires, a veterinarian at Halcyon Veterinary Hospital in Bossier City, says animals are much more susceptible to heat stroke than humans because dogs and cats don’t sweat. She says that ventilation is crucial in keeping your pets safe.

According to Squires, heat stroke can happen within minutes in hot, enclosed areas such as cars that are not running. She says there are several things pet parents can do or should avoid:

Never spray your animals with cold water or alcohol sprays. This causes the animals to shiver and can make heat stroke worse.

Fanning the animal helps to lower the overall temperature.

Pet parents can take their animals for a trip in the car to give them some time in the air conditioning. Squires warns that some pets may become more stressed and advises not to do this if the animal doesn’t like car rides.

Avoid placing animals in sheds or garages. Places with no insulation or ventilation can cause heatstroke quickly.

Avoid direct sunlight. Squires says even a porch may be better than some homes because the animals have shade and open airflow.

She says many of the clinics in the area were also affected by the outages. Although Halcyon lost power during the storm, it returned Tuesday morning.

“Call around from clinic to clinic. A lot of us would be open to take pets, even if it’s not what we ordinarily would do.”

Some breeds are more susceptible to heat stroke. Squires says short-faced breeds like bulldogs, Boston terriers, and pugs have more difficulty breathing and don’t do as well in the heat.

What can you do if your home isn’t safe for your pet? You may have to call around if you want to board your pets.

Jackie with Bed & Biscuit Pet Resort says the facility is beyond capacity. The heat has brought an influx of animals, and they expect to be booked up past July 4.

“This is our busiest time of year, May through September. Then it picks up again November, December, January.”

She suggests pet parents check hotels, but warns that can be expensive with extra fees or pet deposits. Many third-party booking sites have raised room fees exponentially, and multiple hotels in the area also lost power during the storm. It’s important to call the facility directly to confirm if they have space available.

Pet boarding and daycare facilities were also affected by power outages. Here are a few of the facilities in the Shreveport-Bossier area that still have availability as of noon Tuesday:

Howling Hotel and Spa (318) 655-4503

$30 a night

$16 full day of daycare

$10 half day of daycare

PetStar Animal Care (only dogs under 30lbs available) (318) 742-8002

$28 a night

$22 full day of daycare

$12 half day of daycare

Barkstail Hairforce (318) 754-8400

2 private rooms left – call for rate

$30 a night (small dogs)

$18.50 full day of daycare

$13.50 half day of daycare

White House Pet Hotel (318) 629-3005

$35 a night (each additional $15)

$18 full day of daycare

$10 half day of daycare

All Dogs Unleashed (318) 562-6536

$48 a night

$27 full day of daycare

No half day daycare is available