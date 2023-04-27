Goodwill Industries north Louisiana was awarded a grant from indeed (Source: KTAL NBC 6)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nonprofit organization serving north Louisiana for over one hundred years received a $4 million grant to help young adults transition from the justice system into the workforce.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana provides education, training, and career services to people who face disadvantages in North Louisiana.

The $4 million grant was funded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.

An image of Goodwill’s logo on one of their retail locations.

Only five Goodwill organizations in the United States will receive such funding from the Growth Opportunities program. The five include Goodwill organizations in Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.; Houston, Tex.; Santa Ana, Calif.; Tacoma, Wash., and north La.

Goodwill will partner with state and local systems and employers to enroll people in programs including job training, placement, occupational skills training, wrap-around supportive services, conflict resolution training, violence prevention training, and development courses for mentors and leaders.

David Tinkis, the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries in north Louisiana, said it is an honor for GINLA to be chosen. He believes the organization is helping to unlock the potential within young adults and open doors for young adults who never thought such things were possible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During Second Chance Month, Goodwill staff members have been a part of more than five Second Chance Job Fairs. They have also distributed 230 books that help people find a purpose in life.

To learn more about the Growth Opportunities program, call GINLA at 318-868-4701.