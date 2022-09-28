SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person has died following a four-vehicle crash in Shreveport in late September.

Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash involving four vehicles on Sept. 20, just after 2:30 pm. The crash happened on LA 511 (70th St) and E Kings Hwy.

According to a release Wednesday, officers arrived and found two 2022 Toyota RAV4s, a 2020 Ford Mustang, and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox at the scene. Three drivers and one passenger were taken to the hospital with what police say were serious injuries.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the passenger of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crash Investigators photographed and documented the scene. Their preliminary investigation indicated that one of the vehicles was eastbound on East 70th Street turned into the lane of travel of the westbound traffic and was struck causing a chain reaction of crashes.

The investigation is ongoing.

SPD encourages all operators of any motor vehicle to drive cautiously and abide by all city and state traffic laws as well as encouraging all occupants to always wear a seatbelt.

This is Shreveport’s 21st fatal crash of 2022.