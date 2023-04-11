SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has awarded a contract to build a new four-lane Jimmie Davis Bridge.

The DOTD says they thoroughly evaluated the cost proposal and decided to award the contract to James Construction Group, LLC. with a price bid of $361,743,367

The project aims to construct a new four-lane bridge north of the current Jimmie Davis Bridge.

Once complete, the Jimmie Davis Bridge will be rehabilitated into a linear park that will connect the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails across the Red River. At that point, the repurposed bridge will be transferred to Louisiana State Parks within the Office of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism.

Additionally, LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Highway) will be reconstructed from the east end of the Jimmie Davis Bridge to U.S. 71 (Barksdale Boulevard) into a four-lane, median-divided highway, providing a full-access interchange between LA 511 and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge replacement project is being funded through allocations from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the American Rescue Plan Act, and state general obligation bonds.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024, with an estimated completion in late 2028, weather permitting.