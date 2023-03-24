SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people were arrested by Shreveport police early Friday morning for driving while intoxicated, including one driving a car with three tires.

According to police, the first arrest was at 3:10 a.m. when 41-year-old Brandon Bates was reportedly speeding as he drove 79 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police said his speech was slurred, and he smelled of what they believed to be alcohol.

At 4:30 a.m., 34-year-old Barry White was found sleeping behind the wheel of his car, which was running but no longer on the roadway. According to the probable cause statement, when officers approached White they said he admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking beer.

Officers found 3.3 grams of marijuana in White’s front left pocket; he was also found to be driving under suspension.

Police found 26-year-old Alexis Jackson driving a car with only three tires at 5:09 a.m. Officers reported that she was intoxicated when they approached the vehicle. Jackson was also driving without a license.

The Shreveport Police Department wants to encourage our community always to drink responsibly. Remember, you drink, you drive, and you lose.