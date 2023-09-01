COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rural water officials announced Coushatta’s ongoing issues with water quality and availability are caused by a massive leak after an emergency leak survey on Thursday.

Images posted on the Facebook page for the Louisiana Rural Water Association show the damaged pipe and pools of water caused by the leaking pipe which was first installed sometime in the 1950s.

A release from the Mayor Johnny Cox explained that the leak was discovered off of Ringgold Avenue near the Burger King.