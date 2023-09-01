COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rural water officials announced Coushatta’s ongoing issues with water quality and availability are caused by a massive leak after an emergency leak survey on Thursday.
Images posted on the Facebook page for the Louisiana Rural Water Association show the damaged pipe and pools of water caused by the leaking pipe which was first installed sometime in the 1950s.
A release from the Mayor Johnny Cox explained that the leak was discovered off of Ringgold Avenue near the Burger King.
Mayor Johnny Cox & Coushatta City Council members would like the residents of The Town of Coushatta to know the primary source of the Town’s water problem has been located by the Louisiana Rural Water Association. The association has been working diligently with the Town for weeks to locate the source of a major leak that has plagued the Town with low pressure and intermittent outages. The leak was discovered near the Burger King in Coushatta yesterday off Ringgold Avenue. There was a break in an old pipe which was installed by CLECO dating back as far back as the 1950’s. According to the Louisiana Rural Water Association, this massive leak was causing the Town to lose approximately 250 gallons of water per minute. Mayor Cox says there has been a noticeable rise in the Town’s water supply and an instant increase in water pressure since the repairs are now underway. Mayor Cox would like to thank the Louisiana Rural Water Association for their hard work and persistence in discovering the massive leak and Coushatta residents for their patience.Coushatta Mayor, Johnny Cox