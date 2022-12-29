SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the small Keithville community of Pecan Farms, survivors are still cleaning up and making repairs.

Some suffered extensive damage and many did not have homeowner’s insurance. In addition to the damage, they had to deal with bitterly cold temperatures and boil advisories, all while trying to get through the winter holidays.

Brittany Lacy considers herself one of the lucky ones.

“I’m just grateful to still have a home to come home to.”

During the storm, Lacy grabbed her niece Kanbree and ran for shelter.

“It looks like an apocalypse had happened. It was terrifying. I called my friend Khaleyah, crying, just crying my heart out,“ Kanbree recalled.

Kanbree wanted to make sure her best friend was okay after the storm was over. Luckily, she was.

“I was like well are you okay? That, ‘nothing that happened to you?’ and she was like, ‘I tripped over a couple of power lines,’ and I was like, ‘Were they on?’ and she said, ‘No, and I said, ‘Well that’s good, and I hope you’re okay and it never happens again.’“

Many homeowners are still picking up the pieces and repairing their homes.

“We were literally in the backyard scrounging looking for siding to straighten up and put back on the house,“ Brittany Lacy said.

On the bright side, Brittany says she has not had to deal with the boil advisories as others who rely on the local water system.

“We have well water, so once we got our electricity back on and replaced the pipelines to the house, we were able to get water going.“

By Christmas, things began to look up, thanks to a local pastor and help from the Caddo Parish School District.

“Billy Gresham took and bought Christmas presents for all the families affected for all the children. Walnut Hill, they helped out a lot. They sent toys and blankets, and all kinds of snacks and goodies for the kids.”

United Way of Northwest Louisiana is accepting monetary donations to assist families and individuals impacted by the storm.