SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two occupants and their pet were able to escape from a house fire in Shreveport on Monday, Apr. 24.

The Shreveport Fire Department was notified at 6:20 p.m. that a house in the 7400 block of Camelback Drive was on fire. Within five minutes of being notified, the first unit arrived on the scene.

Firefighters immediately reported smoke coming from the home’s attic.

Seventeen firefighters and six units were able to bring the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was notified that the home’s occupants may need assistance.

A damage assessment has not been completed at this time, as SFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.