UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A driver and a passenger died after a three-vehicle wreck involving a freightliner in East Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Jeffery Mitchell of DeKalb, Texas was driving a freightliner towing a trailer north on SH 155. A Chevy Impala was in front of the trailer and was slowing down to make a left turn onto Bluebell Road, yielding to a Honda Civic traveling south.

According to DPS, Mitchell “failed to control his speed” and hit the Impala from behind, moving the Impala into the path of the oncoming Honda Civic.

The driver of the Impala, Elijah A. Auld, 20, and the passenger, Kinzy Jones, 21, both from Gilmer, were pronounced dead on the scene. Both were wearing their seatbelts, DPS said.

The driver of the Honda Civic had “incapacitating injuries” and was taken to a Tyler hospital.

Mitchell was not injured and was wearing their seatbelt, according to DPS.