PALESTINE, TEXAS (KTAL/KSHV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle claimed the lives of a man and woman from Athens, Texas on Thursday.

Officials say Justen Daniel Woodruff was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra south on SH 19 just north of Palestine, Texas. Around 3:45 p.m., Woodruff reportedly made a U-turn in front of a semi towing a trailer that was also heading south on SH 19. The semi struck the vehicle, killing Woodruff and his passenger, Paige Alison Hill.

Woodruff and Hill were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the driver of the truck, Eric Lanier Franklin, was not injured. All three people involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.