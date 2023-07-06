JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Monday morning near Jefferson, Texas, involving two semis and an SUV, resulted in the death of a Jefferson woman and a Marshall man.

According to the DPS, Jasmine N. Griffin was traveling west on FM 2208 near Jefferson at approximately 8:55 a.m. when her 2015 Dodge Journey crashed into a semi. As Griffin’s SUV entered the intersection with US 59, it collided with a 2005 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2013 McLendon Semi-Trailer heading north on US 59.

The impact caused the truck, driven by Steven M. Hendrix of Douglassville, to overturn and crash into a 2015 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a 2012 Etnyre & Co Trailer.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Eddie L. Bell, a passenger in the Dodge Journey, succumbed to his injuries nearly five hours later at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. A five-year-old girl was also riding in the Dodge Journey. First responders took her to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

First responders took Hendrix and the driver of the Peterbilt, Steven P. Brady, to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

Officials say all five people were wearing seatbelts during the crash. The DPS is continuing to investigate.