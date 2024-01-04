CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff announced that a spill that caused a road closure was cleared as of Wednesday evening.

CPSO stated the tanker flipped on its side, causing chemical spillage on the road, and officials are still in the process of containing the spill. This caused a temporary road closure on LA 169 between Haygood Road and Highway 71.

Eighteen-wheeler-flipped-hazardous-waste. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CPSO contacted the Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Hotline and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to take over the investigation and mitigation.

The roadway was reopened on Wednesday evening after the highway was cleared and there were no hazards to other motorists.