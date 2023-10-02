NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Classic Car Show took over the Landmark Historic District, attracting tourism to experience all Natchitoches offers.

For the last 17 years, the car show has taken place on the first weekend of October, located at Front Street and Riverbank, to showcase hundreds of timeless classic cars.

People from all over register their classic cars, but the true beauty is in the community that comes together.

“A group of volunteers about 17 years ago together decided to start a car show. We started a little over 80 cars, and this year, we are celebrating 439 cars in downtown Natchitoches. So over 17 years, it’s been a great success for our downtown,” said Jill Leo, Director of Festival and Events.

The event also includes a fish fry, poker run, and award ceremony on the Downtown Riverbank stage.

The festivities close down the streets. Allowing visitors to shop and indulge in Cajun cuisine.