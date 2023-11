BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating the circumstances that led to a 12-year-old child’s shooting.

The child’s gunshot injury happened on Tuesday evening in the 900 block of Many Street.

When police responded they found that the child sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the arm. The details of the shooting are still under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department.