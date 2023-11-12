SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Shreveport.

Officers responded to the New Orleans Square Apartments around 1:40 a.m. and found a man shot twice in the torso. A woman was also suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where the man later died of his wounds. Officials said the woman’s wound was not considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet made an arrest and the shooting remains under investigation.