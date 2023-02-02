NATCHEZ, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – First responders took one man to the hospital after a mobile home fire in Natchez late Wednesday night.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 and #6 crews and Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 100 block of Sam Clark Rd. around 10:20 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

1 injured in Natchez mobile home fire (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

A 63-year-old man was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center suffering from possible smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Authorities say the mobile home suffered heavy damage. SWEPCO responded to the scene to restore power in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The National Weather Service reported that the temperature in Natchez was 36 degrees with a wind chill factor of 30 degrees at the time.