HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a rollover crash Friday evening on I-20 near Marshall.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a Ford F-150 was traveling east on I-20 and “failed to drive in a single lane, veering off the roadway to the right.”

The truck overcorrected, and DPS said it caused the truck to rollover. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Billy Warren, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS he had not been wearing his seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.